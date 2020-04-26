Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.38.

TSE:TGZ opened at C$10.35 on Thursday. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.68.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

