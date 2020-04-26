TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Laurentian cut their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

TSE TFII opened at C$36.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$48.53.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$842,331.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,108,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,329,875.14.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

