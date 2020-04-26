FY2020 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Cut by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.