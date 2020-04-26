DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

