Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polarityte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Polarityte by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polarityte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $38,755.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $214,979 over the last three months. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.