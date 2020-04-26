KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

