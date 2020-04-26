Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Up 10.6%

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) shot up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32, 320,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 448,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 7,097 shares of company stock worth $38,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 625,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 88,709 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 90.5% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 415,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 197,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

