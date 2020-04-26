Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Trading Up 10.5%

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 111,621 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 82,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. TheStreet cut Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $413.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.14 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan D. Lynch bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,945.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

