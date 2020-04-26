Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Up 10.1%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) was up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 112,148 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 157,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $194.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

