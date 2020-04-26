USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Up 10%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 1,021,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 161,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.73%.

In other news, insider Dan Borgen purchased 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $108,486.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 98.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.