Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.63, approximately 186,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 205,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.06 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

