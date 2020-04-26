Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Up 10%

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares were up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 24,946,360 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,659,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.