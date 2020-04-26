Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 898,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,174% from the average daily volume of 70,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.80). The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

