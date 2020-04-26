Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Trading Up 9.8%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47, approximately 181,193 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 397,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of analysts have commented on PFLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.62%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders acquired a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

