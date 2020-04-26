Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 9.8%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 762,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 152,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

