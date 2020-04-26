Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) rose 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 828,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 836,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,924,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

