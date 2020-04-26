Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Trading 9.6% Higher

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.11, 669,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 756,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.26 million, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Lannett’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

