Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) were up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.37, approximately 302,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 222,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

