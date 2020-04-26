KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Up 9.4%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.18, 2,999,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,635,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

