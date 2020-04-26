Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 9.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.19, 421,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 527,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In related news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
