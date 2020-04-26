Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 9.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.19, 421,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 527,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

