Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 9%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $61.70, approximately 1,211,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 435,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,705.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,854,343.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares in the company, valued at $23,996,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,847.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,683 shares of company stock worth $6,986,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 196.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

