Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) rose 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.94, approximately 258,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 388,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.