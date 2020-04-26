Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Up 8%

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s stock price rose 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.42, approximately 169,770 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 191,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

