Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.08, approximately 8,025,521 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,507,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $909.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

