KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Up 9.4%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 3,010,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,952,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.38.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KemPharm stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,190 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.50% of KemPharm worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

