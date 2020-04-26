Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Up 8.4%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares shot up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.84, 379,124 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 508,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIRS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

