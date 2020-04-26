KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.54, approximately 3,122,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,374,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Boston Partners raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after buying an additional 499,561 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

