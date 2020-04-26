Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.08, approximately 507,580 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 602,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 4.86.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

