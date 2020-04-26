Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Trading Up 7.8%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16, approximately 391,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,094,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

