Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading 9% Higher

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) shares traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.38, 1,096,901 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,504,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
