Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading 9% Higher

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) shares traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.38, 1,096,901 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,504,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

