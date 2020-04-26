PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading 8.7% Higher

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13, 349,244 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 573,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.00%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

