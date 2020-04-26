Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) were up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 1,925,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 398,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reebonz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reebonz in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reebonz stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Reebonz worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

