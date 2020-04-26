Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) were up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 1,925,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 398,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RBZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reebonz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reebonz in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)
Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.
