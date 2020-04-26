Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 536,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 655,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 550,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 591,174 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

