Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Up 8.9%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.68, 124,011 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 44,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

