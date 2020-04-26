Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Up 8%

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.54, approximately 883,113 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 828,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 121,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $5,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

