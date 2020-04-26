Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:AMAT) Financial Contrast

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67 Applied Materials 1 5 18 0 2.71

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $67.30, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 19.25% 18.26% 12.49% Applied Materials 18.83% 36.15% 15.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 1.46 $301.45 million N/A N/A Applied Materials $14.61 billion 3.25 $2.71 billion $3.04 17.02

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Dialog Semiconductor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.