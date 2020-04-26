Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

