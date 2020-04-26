Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Critical Analysis

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 40.85% 3.80% 2.35% Newmont Goldcorp 28.80% 5.07% 2.80%

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont Goldcorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 4.96 $3.97 billion $0.51 53.14 Newmont Goldcorp $9.74 billion 5.23 $2.81 billion $1.32 47.81

Barrick Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont Goldcorp. Newmont Goldcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 3 3 0 2.50 Newmont Goldcorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $17.95, indicating a potential downside of 33.76%. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $56.27, indicating a potential downside of 10.83%. Given Newmont Goldcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont Goldcorp is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Barrick Gold pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Newmont Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats Barrick Gold on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

