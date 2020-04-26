Contrasting I-Mab (BDTX) and The Competition

I-Mab (NASDAQ: BDTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare I-Mab to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for I-Mab and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 I-Mab Competitors 1319 3958 7968 363 2.54

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.05%. Given I-Mab’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe I-Mab has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A I-Mab Competitors -4,683.23% -215.28% -37.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A -2.43 I-Mab Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.64

I-Mab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab. I-Mab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

I-Mab competitors beat I-Mab on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

