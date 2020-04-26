Critical Analysis: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & Flagstar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 15.53% 11.79% 0.94% Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34%

97.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 0.86 $218.00 million $3.46 6.18 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.26 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

