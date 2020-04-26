Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.