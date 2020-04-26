Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAMXF. Redburn Partners upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

