Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of KDP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $17,702,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 420,406 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp Critical Analysis
Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp Critical Analysis
Contrasting I-Mab and The Competition
Contrasting I-Mab and The Competition
Critical Analysis: Madison County Financial & Flagstar Bancorp
Critical Analysis: Madison County Financial & Flagstar Bancorp
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report