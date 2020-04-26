Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday. AlphaValue lowered Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

VEOEY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

