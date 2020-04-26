Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.