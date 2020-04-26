Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after acquiring an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Revlon by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revlon during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Revlon has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Revlon will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

