Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Nomura Securities began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRBP opened at $5.97 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

