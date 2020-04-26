Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

