W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. ZaZa Energy (NYSE:ZAZA) Financial Survey

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.68 $74.09 million $0.60 4.25 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

W&T Offshore beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

