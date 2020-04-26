Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.57. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

